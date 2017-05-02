TN House passes bill to make easier path to expungement - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

TN House passes bill to make easier path to expungement

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tennessee Capitol Building
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill that allows an individual to apply to have their record expunged if they were convicted or a felony or misdemeanor prior to November 1, 1989.

The offense also must be one that did not cause the victim or victims to sustain a loss of $50,000 or more.

