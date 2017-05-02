Shooting near downtown leaves 1 man in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting near downtown leaves 1 man in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

 A man is in critical condition after his sister reported he had been shot Tuesday night.

Memphis police said the shooting happened in the area of Manassas Street and Robeson Avenue, near downtown.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. 

The man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooter ran away from the scene on foot. 

