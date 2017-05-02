New bike lanes to connect Riverfront to FedExForum

The City of Memphis is planning new bike lanes to connect the Riverfront to FedExForum.

Engineers showed off the plans Tuesday night, which includes reconfiguring traffic on Beale Street, Front Street, Peabody Place, and Fourth Street.

There will be marked lanes for bikes, and extra plaza areas for people walking downtown.

"It's also going to support local businesses by bringing in more foot traffic to the businesses, giving them space for the restaurants and bars, space to have outdoor seating for customers, so it's really going to be a major enhancement for downtown," Nicholas Oyler, Memphis Bikeway and pedestrian coordinator, said.

The changes should be ready by June and will be tested for a year before the city decides if it will be permanent.

Private groups, including IKEA, provided most of the funding.

