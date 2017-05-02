Police raid possible chop shop in Nutbush

Neighbors in the Nutbush area have a lot of questions about what people were doing at an abandoned house.

Police hauled away vehicles and car parts Tuesday from a home on Print Avenue, just off Graham Street.

One neighbor said that for the past two weeks people have been bringing cars to the house in the middle of the night and running generators for tools. But, all of that changed with a police raid Tuesday morning.

Memphis police would only say they were called to the house because of a suspicious person and took one man into custody.

