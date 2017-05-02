Tennis Tigers make NCAA tournament

For the 5th time in six years, the University of Memphis men's tennis team is going to the big dance of the NCAA Tournament.

The U of M, at 15-8, receives an at large bid and will play 21st ranked Oregon in first round action May 12 at Texas A&M.

The Ducks are the 2-seed, the Tigers seeded number 3.

The winner will face the Texas A&M - Buffalo victor May 13.

Five of the eigh in the American Athletic Conference made the NCAA Tournament.

Other Mid-South schools making the field are Ole Miss, who will face UC Santa Barbara in the Los Angeles Regional, Arkansas travels to Fort Worth to play Florida State next Friday and it's the Hogs 19 straight bid.



The Razorbacks' women's team will meet incoming American Athletic Conference member Wichita State May 13 at the Oklahoma State Regional in Stillwater.

