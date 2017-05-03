Students dressed up as Nazi in middle school yearbook, First Alert Weather Day, Changing traffic patterns for bike lanes, Win Beale Street Music Fest tickets at 6am

Happy Wednesday morning!

Parents are upset after they found pictures of 2 students dressed up as Nazis in the Houston Middle School yearbook in Germantown. It's believed to have been a part of a statewide program called "facing history." We'll show you the pictures and the statement by the school this morning.

The City of Memphis is planning new bike lanes to connect the Riverfront to FedEx Forum. It includes changing traffic on several streets with changes coming by June. We have specifics this morning for you on WMC5.

The Memphis Police Department arrested a woman they say stole almost $300k worth of money from a law firm here in town. We have details this morning on WMC.

Mid-Southerners will soon be able to get a lot more Justin Timberlake. Today new memorabilia from JT will be installed at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum. The Milington native was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015. We'll tell you some of the items the museum will have on WMC Action News 5.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Memphis Police Department are teaming up to celebrate and remember our local fallen law enforcement officers. Both agencies will come together for the 2017 Battle of the Badges. Its a softball game with officers vs. deputies at AutoZone Park on Monday, May 15th.

First alert weather day, Warm and breezy today, rain and thunder tonight. We'll look at a details forecast for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long

Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

Body found near Germantown pond

Police raid possible chop shop in Nutbush

Bobcat seen at business complex near American Way

Snakes take over woman's new home



