3 injured when driver shot at, vehicle crashes and flips

Three people were injured after an SUV was shot at and crashed.

The shooting happened in the area of North Manassas Street between Poplar Avenue and Interstate 40 around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said someone opened fire at an SUV full of people, and that car crashed while trying to drive away, which caused it to flip.

Witnesses said they heard nearly 50 gunshots in the area.

At least one of the victims was shot, and that person is in critical condition.

The condition of the other two is currently unknown.

