Man critical after shooting on Claremont Circle

A man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Claremont Circle, near Worthington Circle and Cooper Street, just after 1 a.m.

Police said the man was sitting in his car when three people walked up and opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

