Bookkeeper arrested for stealing $300K from law firm

A woman is accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from the law firm she was employed by.

According to Memphis Police Department, 73-year-old Olive Wong was a bookkeeper at Spicer Rudstorm, PLLC and from January 2010 through January 2014, deposited money from the firm into her own personal bank accounts, of which she had three.

The total amount Wong is accused of stealing is $290,714.12.

Spicer Rudstorm declined to comment on the arrest.

She is charged with theft of property over $250,000.

