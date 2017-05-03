Pilot survives fiery plane crash in WA

A dramatic small plane crash in Washington was captured on camera Tuesday.

The Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six clipped power lines and rained fuel onto cars as it plummeted into the ground in the city of Mukilteo, north of Seattle.

Authorities said the pilot had just taken off from a nearby airport when the plane suddenly lost power and crashed.

Amazingly, neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground was injured in the crash.

