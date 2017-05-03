Pilot survives fiery plane crash in WA

A person was hit by a vehicle near Central High School early Wednesday morning.More >>
The final suspect charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Arkansas State football player Markel Owens and his stepfather Johnny Shivers has pleaded guilty.More >>
A man was found shot to death in his vehicle in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An accident on I-55 has shut down the interstate.More >>
A dramatic small plane crash in Washington was captured on camera Tuesday.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
