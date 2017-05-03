Person hit by vehicle near Central High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person hit by vehicle near Central High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was hit by a vehicle near Central High School early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Bellevue Boulevard.

The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

