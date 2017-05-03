I-55 shut down near Brooks Rd due to crash

A person was hit by a vehicle near Central High School early Wednesday morning.More >>
A person was hit by a vehicle near Central High School early Wednesday morning.More >>
The final suspect charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Arkansas State football player Markel Owens and his stepfather Johnny Shivers has pleaded guilty.More >>
The final suspect charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Arkansas State football player Markel Owens and his stepfather Johnny Shivers has pleaded guilty.More >>
A man was found shot to death in his vehicle in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was found shot to death in his vehicle in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
An accident on I-55 has shut down the interstate.More >>
An accident on I-55 has shut down the interstate.More >>
A dramatic small plane crash in Washington was captured on camera Tuesday.More >>
A dramatic small plane crash in Washington was captured on camera Tuesday.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.More >>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>