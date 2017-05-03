I-55 shut down near Brooks Rd due to crash

An accident on I-55 has shut down the interstate.

Memphis Police Department said the crash caused a tractor trailer to jackknife, trapping two people in their cars.

The crash happened near the Brooks Road area.

Northbound traffic has been blocked in that area. Find a different route if you are traveling.

The interstate is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.

