Flash Flood Emergency in Pocahontas, AR after Black River levee - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Flash Flood Emergency in Pocahontas, AR after Black River levee breach

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Pocahontas Wednesday morning (Source: KAIT) Pocahontas Wednesday morning (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (WMC) -

Pocahontas, Arkansas, is in a Flash Flood Emergency after the Black River levee broke on Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is asking all residents to seek higher ground.

It’s one of more than six levee breaches in the area.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly