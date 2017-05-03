Germantown school officials issue apology, clarification on Nazi yearbook picture

Germantown Municipal School District has apologized after a picture of middle schoolers dressed in Nazi uniforms was published in the school yearbook.

The photo was printed in the Houston Middle School yearbook without context.

The picture is part of a statewide program on Nazi Germany and discrimination.

GMSD released the following statement:

“We understand the concern and are reviewing the incidents with students and staff who were involved. The school will issue an explanation of the context of the photo and apologize to the students and parents of Houston Middle School later this morning. The Germantown Municipal School District does not condone the placement of photos of this nature in any school publication and apologizes to anyone who was offended by the insensitive image. We will do everything in our power to rectify this situation and keep events like this from happening in the future. As a district that has a proud history of championing diversity and dignity for others, we appreciate the conversation that has taken place and are sorry to anyone who may have been offended by the yearbook entry.”

Principal Liz Diaz issued a statement sent to parents in attempt to clarify the context of the picture:

“I would like to clarify a picture in the yearbook. At Houston Middle, one of our classes is Facing History and Ourselves, which is an “international educational and professional development organization whose mission is to engage students of diverse backgrounds in an examination of racism, prejudice, and antisemitism in order to promote the development of a more humane and informed citizenry.” This particular lesson was entitled The Nazis in Power: Discrimination, Obedience, and Opportunism. The goal was to examine the racism and prejudice that occurred in Germany before and after Hitler became dictator. Students analyzed primary source documents and drew conclusions about racism and prejudices under the Nazi regime. Through role-playing, the students were asked to draw conclusions about unjust laws in Nazi Germany. This activity led to students reflecting on discrimination today and how to confront unjust laws in our society. We apologize that the yearbook picture may have offended anyone or has caused misunderstanding of our intent. As a matter of fact, this class and our annual Days of Diversity event are in place to help teach our students the importance and appreciation of our diverse world. Houston Middle celebrates diversity. We are very fortunate to live in a community that is supportive of cultural diversity. We thank you for your support. Thank you, Liz Dias Principal”

