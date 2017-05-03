Germantown school officials issue apology, clarification on Nazi yearbook picture

A man was killed and two others were injured after an SUV was shot at and crashed.More >>
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 55.More >>
Germantown Municipal School District has apologized after a picture of middle schoolers dressed in Nazi uniforms was published in the school yearbook.More >>
Pocahontas, Arkansas, is in a Flash Flood Emergency after the Black River levee broke on Wednesday morning.More >>
A person was hit by a vehicle near Central High School early Wednesday morning.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
