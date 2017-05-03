Man buys gun from 10-year-old

A Memphis man said he saw something that struck his eye and he knew he had to take action.

On April 12th, he was at a corner store on South Third Street when he came across a 10-year-old boy with a BB gun on his hip. He said the gun fell from the boy's hip, and that's when he first noticed the gun.

The man said he paid the kid $50 and bought the gun from him. He then disposed of the gun, saying he didn't want kids out on the streets with guns. The man posted about what happened on social media.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is speaking with this good Samaritan about why he made this bold decision. Look for his story on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.