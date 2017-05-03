Thursday at 6 a.m.: Do soda taxes work?

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Voters have rejected a measure that would have raised taxes on soft drinks in New Mexico's capital city, giving a rare victory to the beverage industry after a string of recent defeats at the ballot box.

The special election triggered a barrage of spending from outside organizations, including the soft-drink industry and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who is a staunch supporter of taxes on sugary beverages.

The Santa Fe City Clerk's Office announced Tuesday the ballot initiative failed with 11,533 votes against and only 8,382 votes in favor. Opponents warned it would increase the cost of a can of soda by nearly 25 cents.

The tax was designed to expand preschool to 1,000 additional children, most of them from poor families.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Thursday morning on WMC Action News 5 at 6:00 a.m., we break down what the science says about sugar and your health, and whether research says soda taxes work. It’s a health investigation you don’t want to miss on WMC Action News 5 at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.