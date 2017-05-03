Study: Memphis ranks 10th in best U.S. cities for job seekers

A new study says Memphis is one of the best cities in the United States for job seekers.

Indeed.com ranked the top 25 cities in America for those looking for jobs, using criteria like:

Job market favorability

Salary

Work-life balance

Job security and advancement

Memphis placed well in all categories, including 83 percent in job security and advancement.

Southern cities took up much of the top 10, with Miami taking the number one spot.

