Memphis attorney arrested for violating bond

Memphis attorney Art Horne was arrested for the second time in two months, this time for violating his bond.

Horne was arrested in March and charged with aggravated rape and aggravated assault. He is accused of getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend that turned physical and escalated when he straggled and punched her.

Wednesday, the 46-year-old attorney was arrested for violating bail conditions.

