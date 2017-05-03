Man sentenced to 10 years for gun charges after escaping police twice

A flight out of Memphis saved more than 100 animals' lives.More >>
A flight out of Memphis saved more than 100 animals' lives.More >>
A body was discovered in the pond at 6800 Poplar Avenue near a large office building. Memphis Police Department is investigating.More >>
A body was discovered in the pond at 6800 Poplar Avenue near a large office building. Memphis Police Department is investigating.More >>
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.More >>
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.More >>
A Memphis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
A Memphis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
Memphis attorney Art Horne was arrested for the second time in two months, this time for violating his bond.More >>
Memphis attorney Art Horne was arrested for the second time in two months, this time for violating his bond.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.More >>
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.More >>
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.More >>
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>