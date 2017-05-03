Man sentenced to 10 years for gun charges after escaping police twice

A Memphis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jamie Thomas, 29, was arrested in September 2014 after Memphis Police Department detectives pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Officers said as they approached Thomas’ vehicle, he placed something in his mouth, locked the doors, and rolled up the windows so only an arm could reach inside. He handed over his license and refused to turn the car off.

The officer then reached inside the window, unlocked the door and turned off the vehicle. Thomas then turned the car back on and started to drive off while the detective struggled for control of the car.

Thomas then jumped out of the vehicle and ran while the vehicle continued without a driver with the officer in the passenger seat.

Police said Thomas tossed a .40 caliber pistol.

After escaping, police said Thomas flagged down an undercover detective who agreed to take $200 to give Thomas a ride.

That detective tried to handcuff Thomas, but he escaped once again. He was finally arrested a short time later.

