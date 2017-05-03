Man hospitalized after shooting in Winchester Park

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Winchester Park neighborhood that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of North Waldran Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

One man was sent to the hospital. It is unclear what his condition is at this time.

WMC Action News 5 has crews on the scene and is working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.