Man hospitalized after shooting in Winchester Park - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man hospitalized after shooting in Winchester Park

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Winchester Park neighborhood that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of North Waldran Boulevard just before 3 p.m. 

One man was sent to the hospital. It is unclear what his condition is at this time.

WMC Action News 5 has crews on the scene and is working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly