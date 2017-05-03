Frayser church damaged by arson to reopen May 7

A Frayser church heavily damaged from a fire last September is set to reopen this weekend.

The person who set New Salem Fellowship on fire is still on the run seven months later.

On Sunday, members of the church will gather in this once-charred building. Pastor Antonio Mattox said the arson caused more than $30,000 in damage.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.