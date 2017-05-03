Pregnant woman, mother of 3, found shot and burned in MS

A woman was shot and left to die next to her burning car on Monday night, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators search the area next to where the charred car was found. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Pregnant woman shot, left to die near burning car in DeSoto County

A Memphis woman was found shot and charred by a burned car in DeSoto County, Mississippi Tuesday.

Deputies identified Lashanda Otis, a mother of three with a baby on the way, as the victim.

Loved ones said Otis' boyfriend was questioned in the case, but released due to a lack of evidence.

Investigators said the Chevy Impala Otis was found next to did not belong to her.

Her sister believes it belongs to Otis' boyfriend.

