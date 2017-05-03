Pregnant woman, mother of 3, found shot and burned in MS - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pregnant woman, mother of 3, found shot and burned in MS

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lashanda Otis (SOURCE: Facebook) Lashanda Otis (SOURCE: Facebook)
Lashanda Otis (SOURCE: Facebook) Lashanda Otis (SOURCE: Facebook)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A Memphis woman was found shot and charred by a burned car in DeSoto County, Mississippi Tuesday. 

Deputies identified Lashanda Otis, a mother of three with a baby on the way, as the victim.

Loved ones said Otis' boyfriend was questioned in the case, but released due to a lack of evidence.

Investigators said the Chevy Impala Otis was found next to did not belong to her.

Her sister believes it belongs to Otis' boyfriend.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones is speaking with Otis' family and will have their interviews tonight on WMC5 @ 10.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly