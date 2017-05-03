THURSDAY @ 10: Neighborhood fed up with campground for homeless

People living in a Mid-South neighborhood called WMC Action News 5 for help in getting action taken against an illegal campground that has become home to the homeless.

For more than 10 years, neighbors have put up with people camping out in an old tour bus, but now they're fed up.

Tonya Martin said the people who live at this illegal campground are dangerous.

"I turned around and there was a guy standing in my kitchen. He assaulted me and I punched him back. And then he picked up my key chain, which had mace, and maced me out the front door," she said.

