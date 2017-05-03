Man found shot in Memphis church parking lot

Lakeview Community Temple Church of God in Christ (Source: Google Maps)

Officers found a shooting victim in the parking lot of a Memphis church.

Memphis police officers arrived at Lakeview Community Temple Church of God in Christ at 4:10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers do not have a description of the shooter at this time.

