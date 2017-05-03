Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 causing traffic back up - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 causing traffic back up

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: submitted) (SOURCE: submitted)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 eastbound, just east of Germantown Parkway, is causing traffic to be backed up.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office posted a traffic alert on Facebook.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

