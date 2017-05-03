First Alert Weather Day: Rain & MS River flooding; INVESTIGATORS: Moving streaming service warning

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Winchester Park neighborhood that happened Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead.More >>
A Memphis family was convicted of stealing $21 million from 360 victims in a decade-long gold and silver Ponzi scheme.More >>
For one family, joining Memphis Police Department is becoming a family tradition.More >>
Disgraced preacher Tony Alamo, who was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered his wives, has died in a North Carolina prison. He was 82.More >>
Memphis attorney Art Horne was arrested for the second time in two months, this time for violating his bond.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
