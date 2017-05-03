Flier encourages high school students to ‘fight on sight’

A flier encouraging fighting at one Memphis high school has parents up in arms.

The headline on the flier reads “Fight on Sight Friday,” and urges students at Trezevant High School to fight the remaining two Fridays.

"It's sad,” said parent Katrina Shaw, who has a child at Trezevant. “I don't let my child go anywhere on the last day."



Shaw was shocked to see the flier circulating around the school.

Trezevant student Raiford Vasser also knows about the flier.



"It really ain't a problem,” Vasser said. “I'm just going to go home. I ain't trying to fight."



The flier says fight anywhere, the lunchroom, at the bus stop, or on the first or second floor.



Trezevant alumnus Earl Johnson is shocked

"It's a travesty,” Johnson said. “We shouldn't have this in school. We didn't have this when I was going to school. This is really crazy."



Breandan Green, 20, isn't sure what to think.



"How shocked am I? Scale of 1 to 10, about an 8," Green said.



Shelby County Schools released a statement saying District Security has been made aware of a flier distributed at Trezevant High encouraging fighting.

The statement adds students caught fighting will face strict disciplinary action and could face criminal charges.

Additionally, extra security will be at Trezevant until the end of the school year.

