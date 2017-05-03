Accident blocks traffic on Airways Blvd

Traffic was shut down in both directions after an accident in the 1500 block of Airways Boulevard.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Since the crash first happened, crews have been able to open at least one lane of traffic.

Information is still limited at this time, but our crew members on the scene saw three ambulances respond.

If you’re traveling through that area, you’ll want to take an alternate route.

