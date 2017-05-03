Fiery plane crash captured on video

Oxford police said they arrested two people from Georgia and have charged them with human trafficking.More >>
It was a shocking sight for motorists in Washington as they sat at a traffic light on Tuesday.More >>
Memphis firefighters are on the scene of a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters responded to the house fire shortly after 9 p.m.More >>
Traffic has been shut down in both directions after an accident in the 1500 block of Airways Boulevard.More >>
A Memphis woman was found shot and charred by a burned car in DeSoto County Tuesday.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.More >>
