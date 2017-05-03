Oxford PD arrests 2 for human trafficking

Oxford police said they arrested two people from Georgia and have charged them with human trafficking.

Mario Collins and Paulette Clayton are under investigation by the FBI after a victim said they were responsible for the human trafficking and for the victim's kidnapping.

A kidnapping victim was found at the University Inn in Oxford, according to police.

The victim said she was brought there for prostitution and held at gunpoint.

