Sisters missing, last seen at community center

Memphis Police Department is searching for two sisters who went missing from Hickory Hill Community Center.

13-year-old Ma’Leiah Jackson and 12-year-old Mc’Kaysia Jackson were both last seen just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the community center on Ridgeway Road.

Ma’Leiah is 5’5, 125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and jeans.

Ma’Kaysia is 5’4, 95 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

If you know where they may be, call police at 901-545-2677.

