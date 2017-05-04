E's Cafe robbed at gunpoint

Voters in New Mexico's capital city rejected a tax increase on sweetened beverages Tuesday, handing a rare victory to the soft-drink industry after a string of recent defeats.More >>
Voters in New Mexico's capital city rejected a tax increase on sweetened beverages Tuesday, handing a rare victory to the soft-drink industry after a string of recent defeats.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a gas station Wednesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a gas station Wednesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Midtown café.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Midtown café.More >>
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.More >>
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for two sisters who went missing from Hickory Hill Community Center.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for two sisters who went missing from Hickory Hill Community Center.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.More >>
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.More >>