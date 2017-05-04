E's Cafe robbed at gunpoint - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

E's Cafe robbed at gunpoint

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Midtown café.

Police said E’s 24 Hour Café on Union Avenue was robbed around 1:30 Thursday morning.

The suspect was armed, but it’s unknown what, if anything, he or she got away with.

If you know anything about this robber, call police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly