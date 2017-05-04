Burglar enters Walgreens through drive thru window - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A burglar was able to break into a Walgreens through the drive-thru window.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said the Walgreens on East Shelby Drive, at the corner of Hacks Cross Road, was broken into Thursday morning.

SCSO said they stole an “undetermined” amount of drugs.

