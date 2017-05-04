Police identify man shot, killed at North Memphis store

Memphis Police Department identified the man killed on Vollintine Road on Monday.

Police said Andrew Gleaton, 23, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. at a store.

Another man was also shot, but survived.

The shooter was seen getting out of a white Dodge Avenger before shooting the two. He left the area with another suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.