Police identify man shot, killed at North Memphis store

Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Midtown café.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Midtown café.More >>
Memphis attorney Art Horne was arrested for the second time in two months, this time for violating his bond.More >>
Memphis attorney Art Horne was arrested for the second time in two months, this time for violating his bond.More >>
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.More >>
An upper level weather system will cause a wet day with a high chance for showers.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a gas station Wednesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a gas station Wednesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the man killed on Vollintine Road on Monday.More >>
Memphis Police Department identified the man killed on Vollintine Road on Monday.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>