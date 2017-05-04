MPD to conduct sobriety checkpoints

The Memphis Police Department will conduct two Roadside Sobriety Checkpoints this weekend.

Officers will be at Union Avenue near East Street and Summer Avenue near Mendenhall Road.

The checkpoints will happen Friday, May 5, 2017 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Impaired driving is a crime that kills more than 16,000 people every year in the United States.

