3 masked men rob Bartlett Prescription Shop

Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the store on Stage Road, which is across the street from Bartlett United Methodist Church.

Police said a man entered the store and told everyone to get on the ground when two other men entered the store and demanded narcotic pills and cough medicine.

All three men were wearing masks, hoodies, and gloves and were armed.

The three left the store in a black, newer model GMC Terrain and headed westbound on Stage Road.

