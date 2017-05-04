Police searching for Bartlett Prescription Shop armed robbers

Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the store on Stage Road, which is across the street from Bartlett United Methodist Church.

Police said a man entered the store and told everyone to get on the ground when two other men entered the store and demanded narcotic pills and cough medicine.

All three men were wearing masks, hoodies, and gloves and were armed.

The three left the store in a black, newer model GMC Terrain and headed westbound on Stage Road.

“Very upsetting to see somebody get robbed,” said customer Taurus Rubin. “Trying to make a living for their family.”



Rubin arrived at the pharmacy Thursday morning to police cars and detectives. All he wanted was to pick up his mom's medication.



“I was like wow,” Rubin said. “I didn't know something like this would happen in this area.”



Investigators spoke to employees to piece together what happened. Shelby County sheriff's deputies were also on scene to investigate if this robbery was related to an early morning break-in at the East Shelby Drive Walgreens the same morning.

Sheriff's office spokesman Earle Farrell said they don't appear to be related, but said the demand for illegal drugs is rising in Shelby County.



“It's a huge problem we all know that,” Farrell said. “And opium-based drugs and opioids, people are obviously willing to do anything to get them.”



Rubin simply wants to be safe at and near his neighborhood pharmacy.



“I think they should have more security around or protect the area to make sure that everybody can get their prescription safely,” Rubin said.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Bartlett police.

