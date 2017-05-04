MEM announces new nonstop flight to Las Vegas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEM announces new nonstop flight to Las Vegas

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis International Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The flight will be through Frontier Airlines.

“Thanks to the terrific support of the Memphis community we’re able to announce our new non-stops to Las Vegas,” Frontier spokesperson Rick Zeni said. “Memphis International Airport is a great partner, and we look forward to working with them to make this route a success.”

The flight will run four days per week in each direction--Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday--at these times.

  • Las Vegas to Memphis
  • Departs: 7:55 a.m.
  • Arrives: 1:18 p.m.
  • Memphis to Las Vegas
  • Departs: 2:05 p.m.
  • Arrives: 3:40 p.m.

Tickets are available now. You can find them by clicking here.

