MEM announces new nonstop flight to Las Vegas

Memphis International Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The flight will be through Frontier Airlines.

“Thanks to the terrific support of the Memphis community we’re able to announce our new non-stops to Las Vegas,” Frontier spokesperson Rick Zeni said. “Memphis International Airport is a great partner, and we look forward to working with them to make this route a success.”

The flight will run four days per week in each direction--Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday--at these times.

Las Vegas to Memphis

Departs: 7:55 a.m.

Arrives: 1:18 p.m.

Memphis to Las Vegas

Departs: 2:05 p.m.

Arrives: 3:40 p.m.

