WMC5's Janeen Gordon makes brave breast cancer announcement

WMC Action News 5 anchor and traffic tracker Janeen Gordon announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Janeen will need surgery, followed by radiation. She said she is up for the fight.

Please join us in supporting Janeen Gordon through this brave battle. Feel free to send your messages of support to Janeen through her Facebook page.

Janeen, your WMC5 family loves you and we will be here for you every step of the way.

