MLGW warns of scam threatening to cut off customers' utilities

MLGW and Better Business Bureau warned Thursday that scammers are targeting people and businesses with threats of turning off their utilities due to late payments.More >>
MLGW and Better Business Bureau warned Thursday that scammers are targeting people and businesses with threats of turning off their utilities due to late payments.More >>
WMC Action News 5 anchor and traffic tracker Janeen Gordon announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.More >>
WMC Action News 5 anchor and traffic tracker Janeen Gordon announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.More >>
Pilots across the nation are in high demand.
Alan Mullen, who has flown airplanes since he was 16 working as a pilot in the navy and even for FedEx, knows just that.More >>
Pilots across the nation are in high demand.
Alan Mullen, who has flown airplanes since he was 16 working as a pilot in the navy and even for FedEx, knows just that.More >>
Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.More >>
Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.More >>
A Florida family has been overrun by snakes, and the dry weather may be to blame.More >>
A Florida family has been overrun by snakes, and the dry weather may be to blame.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>