4 mumps cases identified in Shelby County

Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.More >>
Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.More >>
Rain and a few storms on the way by evening.More >>
An upper level weather system will cause a wet day with a high chance for showers.More >>
MLGW and Better Business Bureau warned Thursday that scammers are targeting people and businesses with threats of turning off their utilities due to late payments.More >>
MLGW and Better Business Bureau warned Thursday that scammers are targeting people and businesses with threats of turning off their utilities due to late payments.More >>
Four cases of mumps have been identified in Shelby County since March 2017, according to the Shelby County Health Department.More >>
Four cases of mumps have been identified in Shelby County since March 2017, according to the Shelby County Health Department.More >>
Memphis International Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, Nevada.More >>
Memphis International Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, Nevada.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a collision with a tractor trailer on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>