Memphis company helps Pocahontas flood victims

A local company is stepping up to help the flooding victims of Pocahontas, Arkansas.

If you want to help the people of Pocahontas, you can drop off supplies at ChemStation.

The company, whose largest employer is in Pocahontas, is collecting things like bottled water, paper products, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food items for 1,000 families.

Donations will be accepted at 3157 Bellbrook Center Drive in Memphis.

About 50 homes in Pocahontas, Arkansas were destroyed or damaged by flooding.

