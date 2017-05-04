Two men indicted in Germantown shooting, burglary

Two men were indicted Thursday on charges related to a shootout that ensued with a homeowner who interrupted a burglary.

Jaylin Pritchard, 19, and George Jinkins, 22, were indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated burglary, two counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and one count of evading arrest.

The pair was arrested on Jan. 23 when a homeowner in the 2500 block of Hacks Cross Road returned to find a black Chevrolet Impala back into his driveway. Several shots were fired at him by a man at the corner of his house, prompting him to return fire.

The two suspects fled on foot through the neighborhood, running through yards and jumping fences until Germantown officers captured them.

Three nearby schools were also put on lockdown during the search.

Police found numerous items stacked near an unlocked back door at the house, including a laptop computer, a handgun, a gun safe, a television and a camera.

The Chevrolet in the driveway was registered to Pritchard.

