Mid-South Heroes Salute - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South Heroes Salute

Mid-South heroes are a part of our lives every day. Teachers, service men and women, neighbors, a friendly store clerk. People who make our lives a little brighter, safer, better are the hometown heroes of our community. If you know someone who is a hero and has made a difference in your life and the lives of others, nominate them for the Mid-South Hero Salute. Show them how much they are appreciated and they could win something very special from Action News 5!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly