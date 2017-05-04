Parents of all backgrounds to benefit from new parenting resource center

A new resource center for parents opened in Raleigh on Austin Peay Highway.

The center provides emotional support for parents of all backgrounds and counseling on any issue.

The Universal Parenting Place, or UPP, is now open at Christ Community Health Services.

"A number of children are really hurting because of the lack of parenting and education," said Shantelle Leatherwood, Christ Community Health Services.

It's a place where parents can get proactive support for themselves the same way they would when they take their children to the door for a check-up.

"It's Universal Parenting Places that teaches adults how to be good parents," said Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.

Community leaders and a student choir were at the grand opening of the fourth UPP location in the city.

The UPP vision is based on the work of Robin Karr-Morse, founder of "The Parenting Institute" in Portland, Oregon.

She said although our community is experiencing high levels of health problems and violence, research and the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study reveals the best intervention is reaching families early.

UPP is a judgment-free zone where parents of all socio-economic backgrounds can receive professional counseling and information no matter how small the issue.

"The UPP centers are for all parents, there doesn't have to be something wrong," Morse said.

Additional UPP locations in Shelby County are at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women (6225 Humphreys Blvd), Knowledge Quest (990 College Park Drive), and Perea Preschool (1250 Vollintine Avenue).

They are also planning to open a fifth UPP in the Delta in June.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.