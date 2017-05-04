MPD moving Central Records location - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD moving Central Records location

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Police Department is moving out of the tenth floor of 201 Poplar Avenue.   

This includes Central Records, where you can obtain any police or traffic report. 

The department is moving to 170 North Main, the Old State Building at the intersection of Poplar. 

As a part of the relocation, central records will be closed Friday, May 5. 

