MPD moving to new building

The Memphis Police Department is moving out of the tenth floor of 201 Poplar Avenue.

This includes Central Records, where you can obtain any police or traffic report.

The department is moving to 170 North Main, the Old State Building at the intersection of Poplar.

Boxes are piled high at Central Records on Friday, the first day of a big move for Memphis Police.



We got a behind the scenes tour of the new Memphis Police Department headquarters that is moving into six floors of this building, which used to be inhabited by the State of Tennessee.

Getting through the red tape of the move took years and a lot of hard work.



The move will give MPD a lot more space and a great view of the city.



The new space has some cool new features, like high speed Wi-Fi and a key code system that will give some added security.



The moving began Friday, May 5 and will happen only on weekends so it will not disrupt service. The new offices hope to open June 2017.

