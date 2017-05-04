Enhanced security planned for Beale Street Music Festival

Preparations for the thousands of people expected to attend Beale Street Music Festival are well underway. Despite the soggy weather, stages are being set up, audio is being tested, and safety measures are being put into place.

Local law enforcement agencies have been preparing for BSMF17 for weeks.

Concert goers will see SkyCop cameras, Shelby County sheriff's deputies, Memphis police officers, as well as private security.

MPD confirms there will be a joint-agency "entertainment detail" patrolling the gates and there will be eyes on the festival in the air, on the water, in addition to having boots on the ground.

"We will also have aviation available when they can get up to give us an overall view if there is any issue, " Memphis Police Department Col. Gloria Bullock said. "Also, harbor patrol will be patrolling the water front. And this is something we do all the time, very intense planning for each one of these events. Our optimal goal is to make sure everybody has a very safe and enjoyable time."

Here are the top three safety tips local law enforcement agencies offer for those attending Beale Street Music Festival:

1. Ladies, leave your purses at home. It's best to carry what you need in your pocket.

2. Stow it, don't show it. Hide all your valuables if you must leave them in the car. Don't leave them in plain sight for thieves to take notice.

3. If you see something strange, report it. MPD wants to remind you that you are their eyes and ears.

