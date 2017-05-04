Monday at 10: Jury foreman opens up about controversial Giannini rape verdict

For the first time since the disturbing Giannini trial, the jury foreman reveals what went on behind closed doors.

"Whenever we had a break we would all go to the break room and say, 'Please, God. Give us one piece of evidence. Stop with the rhetoric--we don't care. Give us the damn evidence,'" the anonymous jury foreman said.

The evidence that they were pleading for was against Mark Giannini, a multi-million dollar, successful IT businessman who was charged with rape in the summer of 2014.

He was accused of luring a DeSoto County woman, and mother of four, to his home in Eads, Tennessee, with the promise of a housekeeping job.

Investigators said he then raped her for hours, telling her that this was her job interview. Giannini's housekeeper testified that she dropped the woman off at a hotel where she lived. The woman was later taken to Baptist East, where nurses recalled the woman foaming at the mouth.

After these allegations went public, two more women came forward--accusing Giannini of rape.

Giannini was found not guilty in the first of his three rape trials.

