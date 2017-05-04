Church bus recovered after being stolen

Memphis police have found and arrested the man who stole a church bus while the driver went inside 201 Poplar.

Police said the bus was found in South Memphis.

Bus driver Willie Hunt is asking drivers to be careful when they park their vehicles after his church's bus was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

He said he parked to drop off a relative for court at 201 Poplar Avenue. He left his keys inside the bus in order to get through the building's security easier.

The back door of the bus was broken by a thief while Hunt was gone.

But, Hunt didn't think anyone would go so low to steal a bus with the church's name Cathedral of Faith Ministries plastered all over it.

"I put them [keys] in the glove box so I'm thinking, so I can go in the back door myself when I get back," Hunt said.

Hours later, Hunt was walking to Wendy's near Danny Thomas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

"I didn't see the bus, then all of a sudden the bus come driving down Washington," Hunt said. "I ran out of Wendy's, tried to catch him, but I couldn't."

He said that's the last time he saw the bus, but police spoke with employees at a mechanic shop behind Wendy's. Those employees told police the thief tried to sell them the bus for $75. But, they refused because they suspected the bus was stolen.

The bus has been with the church for about a decade and it helps them with positive activities in the community.

"We feed people in the neighborhood, then you turn and steal the bus, that handicaps us," Hunt said.

Hunt said he's doing things differently with keys since this happened. He said he's keeping them with him and not leaving them in the vehicle any longer.

